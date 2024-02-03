No attack on the al-Harir air base hosting US forces in northern Iraq was detected on Saturday, three security sources told Reuters, shortly after Islamic Resistance in Iraq militants claimed to have targeted the base.

On Friday, the US military launched airstrikes in Iraq and Syria against more than 85 targets linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) and the militias it backs, in retaliation for last weekend's drone attack in northeastern Jordan that killed three US troops.

Since the Israel-Hamas war in the Palestinian territory of Gaza began in October, the US military has come under attack at least 100 times in Iraq and Syria, usually with a mix of rockets and one-way attack drones.