Saudi Arabia has told the US its position stands that there will be no diplomatic relations with Israel unless an independent Palestinian state is recognized on the 1967 borders with east Jerusalem, and Israeli "aggression" on the Gaza Strip stops, the Saudi foreign ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, White House National Security spokesperson John Kirby said that the Biden administration has received positive feedback that Saudi Arabia and Israel are willing to continue to have normalization discussions.

The kingdom stated to affirm its steadfast position to Washington on the Palestinian issue in the light of the comments attributed to Kirby, the ministry said.

Attempts to normalize ties

The idea of Israel and Saudi Arabia formally cementing ties has been under discussion since the Saudis gave their quiet assent to Gulf neighbors United Arab Emirates and Bahrain establishing ties with Israel in 2020. SAUDI FOREIGN Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken (credit: Eduardo Munoz/Reuters, TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Saudi Arabia put US-backed plans to normalize ties with Israel on ice, sources familiar with Riyadh's thinking told Reuters in Oct, 2023, as the war between Hamas and Israeli forces escalated.

Israel began its military offensive in Gaza after Hamas terrorists killed 1,200 people and took 253 hostages in southern Israel on Oct. 7.