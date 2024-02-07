Jerusalem Post
Houthis fire missiles at ships near Yemen -US military

By REUTERS

Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen fired six ballistic missiles at two ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, with one ship reporting minor damage but no injuries, the US military said on Tuesday.

US detects Russian aircraft operating in the Alaska
By REUTERS
02/07/2024 05:01 AM
Grenade thrown in Tel Aviv, no casualties reported
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/07/2024 04:05 AM
US House rejects Republican-led effort to pass Israel-only aid bill
By REUTERS
02/07/2024 01:59 AM
Iraq and US need to return to negotiating, Iraq foreign minister says
By REUTERS
02/07/2024 01:39 AM
Egypt receives Hamas response to Gaza truce proposal
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 11:31 PM
Hamas: We intend for release of largest number of Palestinians possible
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 11:28 PM
Portugal's president vows to apply pressure to secure hostages release
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2024 10:37 PM
Tucker Carlson says he will interview Russia’s Putin soon
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 09:25 PM
Chile ex-president Sebastian Pinera dead in helicopter crash
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 09:21 PM
IDF deputy commander killed in Gaza fighting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2024 07:44 PM
Canada imposes sanctions on top Hamas, Islamic Jihad officials
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 07:00 PM
IDF fighter jet strikes Hezbollah observation post in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/06/2024 06:46 PM
Israel, Saudi Arabia willing to continue peace talks, White House says
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 06:40 PM
Blast at Indian firecracker factory kills 11, dozens injured
By REUTERS
02/06/2024 06:34 PM