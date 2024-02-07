Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen fired six ballistic missiles at two ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, with one ship reporting minor damage but no injuries, the US military said on Tuesday.
Houthis fire missiles at ships near Yemen -US military
By REUTERS02/07/2024 05:01 AM
