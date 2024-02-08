Jerusalem Post
Netherlands adds extra security at Israeli embassy in The Hague

By REUTERS

The Netherlands added extra security at the Israeli embassy in The Hague on Thursday following a threat "that must be taken extremely seriously", The Hague mayor Jan van Zanen told Dutch news agency ANP.

ANP added that the embassy has been cordoned off and that it is unclear how long these measures will remain in place.

Local authorities did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

The Israeli embassy could not be reached for comment.

Last month, an object believed to be an explosive device was found outside the Israeli embassy in Sweden. The matter is being investigated as a suspected terrorist crime.

 

