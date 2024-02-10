Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan aide says party aims to form government

By REUTERS

A senior aide to Pakistan's jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday their party would try to form a government as it had won the most seats in Thursday's general election.

Interim party chief Gohar Ali Khan called on all institutions in Pakistan to respect the party's mandate, telling a press conference in Islamabad that if complete results were not released by Saturday night, the party would hold a peaceful protest on Sunday.

Khan and rival ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif have both claimed victory. Independent candidates backed by Khan won the most seats, despite him being in jail and his party barred from the polls.

IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By MAARIV ONLINE
02/10/2024 12:44 PM
Hezbollah: 'Nasrallah met with the Iranian foreign minister in Lebanon'
By MAARIV ONLINE
02/10/2024 10:28 AM
Russian drone attack kills 7, including 3 kids, in Ukraine's Kharkiv
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 08:38 AM
Turkey arrests 4, claims they are Israeli Mossad agents - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2024 08:35 AM
Taiwan reports eight Chinese balloons crossing Taiwan Strait
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 03:12 AM
CIA head Burns to travel to Cairo to promote hostage deal - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2024 01:04 AM
Magnitude 5.1 earthquake strikes southern California - German center
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 12:25 AM
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Naalehu, Hawaii, region - USGS
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 10:30 PM
Zelensky names new chief of staff Maj.-Gen. Anatoliy Bargilevych
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 09:44 PM
Ukraine accuses Russia of intensifying chemical attacks on battlefield
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 04:52 PM
Lior Haiat: Establishment of review group to assess UNRWA, positive step
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2024 04:19 PM
UAE foreign minister calls for efforts to prevent Gaza conflict
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 01:36 PM
Thai bus crash injures 13 Danish tourists, kills driver
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 12:45 PM
Man injured in plane crash at Megiddo Airfield
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/09/2024 12:13 PM
Ukrainian drones attack two oil refineries in southern Russia - source
By REUTERS
02/09/2024 12:00 PM