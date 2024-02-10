Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Armed attack during Istanbul mayor election campaign injures woman

By REUTERS

A woman was wounded in an armed attack on Saturday during Turkey's ruling AK Party's mayoral election campaign in Istanbul, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said.

An investigation has been launched into the incident, which occurred in the city's southwestern Kucukcekmece district, Yerlikaya said on social media platform X.

The attackers fired with long-barrelled guns and pistols but there were no further details of their identity or motive.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan condemned the attack on X, previously Twitter.

"No attack on our democracy, unity and solidarity will succeed," he said.

US-led coalition blocks attacks at Conoco oil field in Syria -source
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 09:02 PM
Illegal protest blocking traffic in Tel Aviv, near Sarona Market
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2024 08:32 PM
Israel might send Mossad, Shin Bet heads to Egypt for hostage deal talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2024 08:25 PM
Hungarian president Novak resigns over sex abuse case pardon
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 06:46 PM
Iran FM in Beirut says only political solution can resolve Gaza war
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 06:03 PM
Three launchers from Lebanon cross Israeli border, IDF strikes back
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2024 05:58 PM
Iran has not sought to 'expand' war in region - foreign minister
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 04:41 PM
Russia says it foiled drone attack on civilian cargo ships in Black Sea
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 02:02 PM
Protester arrested for reading hostages' names outside Netanyahu's home
By YOAV ITIEL
02/10/2024 12:52 PM
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan aide says party aims to form government
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 12:11 PM
Hezbollah: 'Nasrallah met with the Iranian foreign minister in Lebanon'
By MAARIV ONLINE
02/10/2024 10:28 AM
Russian drone attack kills 7, including 3 kids, in Ukraine's Kharkiv
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 08:38 AM
Turkey arrests 4, claims they are Israeli Mossad agents - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2024 08:35 AM
Taiwan reports eight Chinese balloons crossing Taiwan Strait
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 03:12 AM
CIA head Burns to travel to Cairo to promote hostage deal - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2024 01:04 AM