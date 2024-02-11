Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Pakistan's Khan-backed independents lead as vote count concludes

By REUTERS

Pakistan's national election vote count concluded on Sunday with independents, mostly backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, winning 101 of the 264 seats, the election commission's website showed.

The independents were followed by the party of another former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif, which won 75 seats - becoming the largest single party in parliament as Khan's independents ran as individuals.

The final tally was released over 60 hours after voting concluded in Thursday's national elections, a delay that has raised questions about the process.

IDF arrests eight suspects in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2024 10:41 AM
Zelensky appoints ex-deputy defense minister Pavliuk as ground commander
By REUTERS
02/11/2024 10:34 AM
Red Sea attacks' impact on Suez revenue can be partly absorbed - Egypt
By REUTERS
02/11/2024 10:26 AM
Haifa boy has measles, linked to two cases reported earlier this month
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2024 09:48 AM
Russia launches drone attack on Kyiv
By REUTERS
02/11/2024 03:17 AM
Families of hostages set to file suit against Hamas at Hague
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/11/2024 03:05 AM
King Charles gives thanks for support after cancer diagnosis
By REUTERS
02/11/2024 12:14 AM
IDF delivers medical equipment to Al Amal hospital in Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2024 11:04 PM
MK Gilad Kariv pushed by police officer at Tel Aviv protest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2024 10:30 PM
Three Emirati forces members, one Bahraini officer killed in Somalia
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 09:44 PM
IDF 'Far from finishing' fighting in Khan Yunis, says chief of staff
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2024 09:25 PM
US-led coalition blocks attacks at Conoco oil field in Syria -source
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 09:02 PM
Illegal protest blocking traffic in Tel Aviv, near Sarona Market
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/10/2024 08:32 PM
Armed attack during Istanbul mayor election campaign injures woman
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 07:00 PM
Hungarian president Novak resigns over sex abuse case pardon
By REUTERS
02/10/2024 06:46 PM