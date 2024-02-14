Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called on Wednesday for Hamas to speed an exchange of hostages for prisoners with Israel to spare Palestinian people further "catastrophe," the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.
Abbas urges Hamas to exchange hostages with Israel
