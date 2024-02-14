Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Abbas urges Hamas to exchange hostages with Israel

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 14, 2024 13:20

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called on Wednesday for Hamas to speed an exchange of hostages for prisoners with Israel to spare Palestinian people further "catastrophe," the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.



Related Tags
Hamas Headline
Ireland, Spain want EU to review Israel's human rights Gaza compliance
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 01:26 PM
Netanyahu adviser says markets ignore Moody's Israel cut
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 01:14 PM
Kremlin: possible US prisoner swap can only be done 'in silence'
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 12:12 PM
Russia downs 9 Ukraine-launched drones, RIA agency reports
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 06:20 AM
North Korea fires multiple cruise missiles off its east coast- Yonhap
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 03:47 AM
Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes Atacama area in Chile - EMSC
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 03:45 AM
Israel-Hamas war: Ceasefire talks in Cairo extended by 3 days - NYT
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2024 02:23 AM
US Defense Secretary Austin released from hospital
By REUTERS
02/14/2024 01:12 AM
Likud accuses Lapid of harming negotiations
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/14/2024 12:31 AM
IDF strikes two Hezbollah complexes in Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2024 11:13 PM
US reviewing reports of civilian harm by Israel, State Dept says
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 11:09 PM
US Defense Secretary Austin expected to leave hospital Tuesday -Pentagon
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 10:38 PM
15 killed, 7 injured in multi-vehicle crash along major Egyptian highway
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 10:22 PM
Three Palestinians killed by Israeli sniper fire on Gaza's Nasser
By REUTERS
02/13/2024 10:20 PM
Smotrich orders the withholding of flour shipments from UNRWA in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/13/2024 07:29 PM