Multiple people struck by gunshots during Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 14, 2024 22:37

Multiple people were struck by gunfire in Kansas City, Missouri, on Wednesday near a train station in the vicinity of a Super Bowl victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs, police said.

The condition of the victims was not immediately clear. Two armed people were taken into custody, police said.

"Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage, and multiple people were struck," Kansas City police said on the social media platform X. "We took two armed people into custody for more investigation."

Video footage showed a chaotic scene outside the train station as police officers stormed into the building while people who had been attending the Super Bowl celebration scattered for cover.

