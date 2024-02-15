Canada, Australia and New Zealand on Thursday called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, according to a joint statement released in response to reports about Israel's planned military operation in Rafah.
Canada, Australia, New Zealand call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza
