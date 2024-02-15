Jerusalem Post
Shooting incident reported at Glilot junction,

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: FEBRUARY 15, 2024 11:30

A shooting incident was reported at Glilot Junction near Tel Aviv on Thursday morning, Israel Police stated.

There were no injuries reported, the police added. 
Israel Police later stated that there was no shooting incident but a road accident involving a tractor.
