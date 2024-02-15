A shooting incident was reported at Glilot Junction near Tel Aviv on Thursday morning, Israel Police stated.There were no injuries reported, the police added.Israel Police later stated that there was no shooting incident but a road accident involving a tractor.
Shooting incident reported at Glilot junction,
