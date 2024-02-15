US Centcom says its forces seized Iranian arms shipment bound for Houthis on Jan. 28

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 15, 2024 13:47
A Houthi follower holds a rocket launcher as others carry a cutout banner, portraying the Galaxy Leader cargo ship which was seized by Houthis, during a parade as part of a 'popular army' mobilization campaign by the movement, in Sanaa, Yemen, February 7, 2024. (photo credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)
A Houthi follower holds a rocket launcher as others carry a cutout banner, portraying the Galaxy Leader cargo ship which was seized by Houthis, during a parade as part of a 'popular army' mobilization campaign by the movement, in Sanaa, Yemen, February 7, 2024.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

US forces seized advanced conventional weapons and other lethal aid from Iran that were bound for Houthi-held areas of Yemen on a vessel in the Arabian Sea on Jan. 28, the US Central Command said in a statement on Thursday.

Over 200 packages containing medium-range ballistic missile components, explosives, unmanned underwater/surface vehicle (UUV/USV) components, military-grade communication and network equipment, anti-tank guided missile launcher assemblies, and other military components were discovered on board, it said.

Undermining international commerce and maritime safety

"Iran's continued supply of advanced conventional weapons to the Houthis continues to undermine the safety of international shipping and the free flow of commerce," US Centcom commander Michael Erik Kurilla said.

A Houthi follower holds ammunition as he participates in a parade as part of a 'popular army' mobilization campaign by the movement, in Sanaa, Yemen February 7, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)
A Houthi follower holds ammunition as he participates in a parade as part of a 'popular army' mobilization campaign by the movement, in Sanaa, Yemen February 7, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

Houthi militants in Yemen have repeatedly launched drones and missiles against international commercial shipping since mid-November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel's military actions in Gaza.



