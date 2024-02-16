Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

World Health Organization trying to get access to Gaza hospital after raid

By REUTERS

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Friday it was trying to get access to biggest functioning hospital in Gaza, the Nasser Hospital, after an Israeli raid.

"There are still critically injured and sick patients that are inside the hospital," WHO spokesperson Tarik Jasarevic said.

"There is an urgent need to deliver fuel to ensure the continuation of the provision of life-saving services... We are trying to get access because people who are still in Nasser medical complex need assistance."

Israel's military called the raid on Nasser Hospital "precise and limited" and said it was based on information that Hamas militants were keeping hostages in the facility, with some bodies of captives possibly there.



Related Tags
Israeli airstrike in Gaza - night - Headline
UNHCR chief says Palestinian spillover into Egypt would be disaster
By REUTERS
02/16/2024 12:36 PM
President Herzog lands in Germany to call for hostage release
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/16/2024 12:08 PM
IDF arrests three suspects in West Bank, confiscate terror funds
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/16/2024 09:46 AM
IDF publishes the name of a fallen soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/16/2024 06:28 AM
The situation of the abductees is appalling working to return the them
By BARAK RAVID
02/16/2024 03:57 AM
Six killed in bombing in Rafah, Arab media report
By MAARIV
02/16/2024 03:42 AM
US VP to meet with Israel president, Iraqi PM in Munich
By REUTERS
02/16/2024 03:32 AM
Netanyahu rejects unilateral recognition of Palestine
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/16/2024 02:07 AM
Biden and Netanyahu talk amid tensions
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
02/15/2024 11:43 PM
Hezbollah buildings hit in IDF attacks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2024 11:17 PM
Kibbutz Nir Oz says resident Yair Yaakov, 59, killed in Hamas captivity
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2024 09:07 PM
Blinken says Gaza hostage deal still possible, issues remain
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 07:38 PM
US Justice Department says it disrupted Russian intelligence network
By REUTERS
02/15/2024 07:13 PM
IDF releases name of Sgt. who fell in battle in Gaza
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2024 06:36 PM
Kiryat Shmona building damaged in rocket fire from Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/15/2024 06:16 PM