EU states will seek more Russia sanctions over Navalny's death, top diplomat says

By REUTERS

European Union countries are expected to seek new sanctions against Moscow over the death last week of Alexei Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition leader, said the chairman of the bloc's foreign ministers' talks on Monday.

"We have to send a message of support to Russian opposition... So on both fronts, the political one and the military one, we have to continue our support to Ukraine and to the Russian people who want to be living in freedom," said the EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell.

Navalny widow, Yulia Navalnaya, is joining the foreign ministers' gathering in Brussels on Monday.



