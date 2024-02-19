Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trump breaks silence on Navalny, casts no blame on Putin

By REUTERS

Donald Trump, who drew criticism as US president for his praise of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, made his first public comment on the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny on Monday in a cryptic social media post that cast no blame.

"The sudden death of Alexei Navalny has made me more and more aware of what is happening in our Country," Trump wrote in a social media post that appeared to link the death to Trump's own political troubles.

"It is a slow, steady progression, with CROOKED, Radical Left Politicians, Prosecutors, and Judges leading us down a path to destruction. Open Borders, Rigged Elections, and Grossly Unfair Courtroom Decisions are DESTROYING AMERICA. WE ARE A NATION IN DECLINE, A FAILING NATION! MAGA2024"

President Joe Biden on Friday directly blamed Putin for the death in a the penal colony north of the Arctic Circle, as did Trump's main Republican rival, Nikki Haley. "Putin is responsible for Navalny's death," Biden said.

Former presidents and top members of Congress from both parties had also denounced Putin over the death of Navalny, Russia's most prominent opposition leader since it was reported on Friday. But Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination to challenge Biden in the November election, had remained silent until Monday.

During his 2017-2021 White House tenure, Trump expressed admiration for Putin.

Last week, he suggested the United States might not protect NATO allies who aren't spending enough on defense from a potential Russian invasion.

IDF finds video of Bibas family alive in captivity in early days of war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2024 04:15 PM
IDF jets strike Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2024 03:36 PM
ICJ opinion on 'occupation' may be harmful - Israeli gov't
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 03:16 PM
Guterres to explore appointment of envoy to engage Taliban with world
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 02:45 PM
Qatar accuses Benjamin Netanyahu of attempting to prolong war
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 02:11 PM
Netanyahu: Al-Aqsa prayer limited during Ramadan to prevent violence
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 01:54 PM
Germany's FM summons Russian ambassador over Alexei Navalny's death
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 12:46 PM
Red Sea incident east of Yemen's Aden
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 12:38 PM
Explosion heard as unmanned aircraft crashes in Lower Galilee
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2024 12:17 PM
Putin: West's 'obnoxious' reaction to Navalny's death is unacceptable
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 11:50 AM
Palestinian minister tells World Court Israel commits genocide in Gaza
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 11:32 AM
Toronto man arrested for antisemitic threats against students, families
By MICHAEL STARR
02/19/2024 11:14 AM
EU states will seek more Russia sanctions over Navalny's death
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 11:04 AM
Israeli Arabs under 40 prohibited from Temple Mount during Ramadan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/19/2024 10:48 AM
Red Sea disruptions to limit products to customers in long term
By REUTERS
02/19/2024 10:05 AM