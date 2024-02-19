Jerusalem Post
Majority EU countries call for "immediate humanitarian pause" in Gaza, says EU top diplomat Borrell

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 19, 2024 19:31

26 of the 27 EU countries call for "an immediate humanitarian pause that would lead to a sustainable ceasefire" in Gaza, EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters on Monday.

Borrell added that the 26 agreed to "require an immediate humanitarian pause that would lead to a sustainable ceasefire, to the unconditional release of hostages, and to the provision of humanitarian assistance".

Borrell did not say which EU country did not agree to the statement but diplomats say Hungary blocked a similar statement a few days ago.

