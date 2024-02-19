A ceasefire cannot take place without hostages' release and Hamas vanquished - editorial

A new push for a ceasefire in Gaza is gathering strength at the United Nations and in other forums. It is essential that a ceasefire not take place until the hostages are all returned and Hamas is vanquished.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated Israel’s position on Saturday evening. “A majority of the people want one thing: Unity for victory. This unity exists inside the APCs and the tanks, and on the battlefields between Gaza and Rafah; it exists in all parts of the people and the country.”

Nevertheless at the UN several Arab countries in the region have supported an Algerian draft resolution, which seeks a ceasefire in Gaza. They want to stop Israel’s future operations in Rafah, the last Hamas stronghold.

It’s important to understand what Hamas is up to here. Hamas has sought to lure people to stay in Rafah so they can be used as human shields. Hamas also mobilizes its network of propagandists who work with international partners to spread stories about Rafah, claiming people are starving and claiming any Israeli offensive could harm civilians.

The facts are clear. It is Hamas that has systematically tunneled under civilian areas and uses hospitals for cover and has destroyed Gaza and done unprecedented harm to civilians there. Gaza had a chance to prosper but Hamas took it over and channeled international aid to tunnels and used aid to control the population. DEMONSTRATORS HOLD placards calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and a political process, at a protest gathering in Tel Aviv, on Saturday night. Unity is conditional, and the condition is that everyone follows the course set by the government, the writer argues. (credit: ERIK MARMOR/FLASH90)

The United States has warned it will oppose the Algerian resolution in the UN. The US should be congratulated for continuing to stand with Israel and for continuing to oppose resolutions that are designed to save Hamas and help it return to power in Gaza. Rafah is the Hamas springboard for returning to October 6 or The Day Before.

This is what Hamas always did in the past. It attacks Israel and then demands a ceasefire, then it rebuilds its arsenal and attacks again. In each iteration of this, it has UNRWA and other international organizations standing by to immediately demand the ceasefire and to be used as cover for more Hamas crimes.

The US has been working with Egypt and Qatar to push for a deal that would see the hostages released. “We believe this deal represents the best opportunity to reunite all hostages with their families and enable a prolonged pause in fighting, that would allow for more lifesaving food, water, fuel, medicine, and other essentials to get into the hands of Palestinian civilians who desperately need it,” US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said over the weekend.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Authority has also sought a ceasefire in Gaza. the Permanent Observer of Palestine to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, is pushing for the Algerian resolution. Netanyahu has correctly determined that there are moves afoot to try to “unilaterally force a Palestinian state on Israel.” Netanyahu is right to oppose this international pressure. ”Such recognition, following the October 7 massacre, will award an immense and unprecedented prize to terrorism, and prevent any future peace agreement,” he has said.

United and steadfast

Now is the time for the people of Israel to remain unified and steadfast in fighting terrorism and defeating Hamas. Hamas has sought to divide us and it is trying to get its supporters abroad to save it in Gaza so it can return to threaten us again. Hamas is a vile terrorist organization that has shown what its real ideology looks like on October 7. Any ceasefire is a way for Hamas to prepare for more genocidal attacks.

Today there is a push for a ceasefire that would not bring the hostages home and also not lead to the defeat of Hamas. Israel’s leadership has made it clear that we have several goals in Gaza, two of which are victory over Hamas and bringing all the hostages home.

We must remain steadfast and committed. The war is long but the enemy is too dangerous to leave it in control of the border of Gaza, where it feasts off international aid while it stockpiles weapons.

We have an opportunity now to complete our mission in Gaza. We must continue on this path and at the same time work with our partners abroad to prevent any kind of push for a ceasefire that leaves Hamas in control of Gaza or does not release all the hostages.