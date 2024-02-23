Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Five migrants die as boat capsizes during rescue off Malta

By REUTERS

Five migrants, including a woman, died when their boat capsized as they were being rescued off Malta on Friday, the island’s armed forces said.

Another eight were injured and taken to hospital, including two who swallowed a considerable amount of seawater and fuel.

Armed Forces of Malta deputy commander Colonel Edric Zahra told reporters that the incident happened at about midday when the eight-meter (26-ft) boat was four miles (6.5 km) south of Malta.

Some 21 migrants were rescued and taken to a migrant center. They are believed to be from Syria, Eritrea, Ethiopia and Egypt.

Mediterranean sea crossings from North Africa to Italy or Malta are among the most dangerous migration routes in the world. Last year almost 2,500 migrants died or went missing on those routes, the International Organization for Migration says.

UN rights chief deplores 'entrenched impunity' in Israel-Hamas war
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 04:47 PM
Four charged with smuggling Iranian arms to Houthis, arrested by US Navy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2024 04:25 PM
Ukraine probing over 122,000 suspected war crimes, says prosecutor
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 04:08 PM
US places export restrictions on 93 entities from Russia, UAE, Turkey
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 04:05 PM
Russian forces push further west after taking control of Avdiivka
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 03:50 PM
Moscow bans EU politicians from Russia in response to sanctions
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 02:11 PM
Trump moves to dismiss charges accusing him of mishandling documents
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 01:04 PM
Pakistani Islamist parties rally against judge
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 12:50 PM
British woman joins Islamic State, loses appeal for citizenship removal
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 12:24 PM
Hezbollah says it launched two drones toward Kiryat Shmona
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2024 10:52 AM
Hungary will sign defense industry deal with Sweden, PM Orban says
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 09:18 AM
IDF working to arrest wanted persons in Tulkarm, reports of shooting
By AMIR BOHBOT
02/23/2024 05:44 AM
Trump asks to dismiss accusations of mishandling classified documents
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 05:03 AM
US to impose sanctions on over 500 targets in Russia action on Friday
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 12:17 AM
White House says US yet to confirm Iran shipped missiles to Russia
By REUTERS
02/22/2024 09:02 PM