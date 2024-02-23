Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UN rights chief deplores 'entrenched impunity' in Israel-Hamas war

By REUTERS

The United Nations human rights chief said on Friday that perpetrators of gross human rights violations in the conflict between Israel and Hamas must be held accountable.

"The entrenched impunity that OHCHR (the UN rights agency) has reported on for many years cannot persist," High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said in a report on the situation in Gaza and in the West Bank.

He said that this impunity had contributed to violations that could amount to international crimes.

Turk urged all parties to the conflict to "put an end to impunity and conduct prompt, independent, impartial, thorough, effective and transparent investigations" into alleged crimes under international law.

He also called on them to implement a ceasefire on human rights and humanitarian grounds, to ensure full respect for international law, and to ensure accountability for violations and abuses.

Five migrants die as boat capsizes during rescue off Malta
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 04:39 PM
Four charged with smuggling Iranian arms to Houthis, arrested by US Navy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2024 04:25 PM
Ukraine probing over 122,000 suspected war crimes, says prosecutor
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 04:08 PM
US places export restrictions on 93 entities from Russia, UAE, Turkey
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 04:05 PM
Russian forces push further west after taking control of Avdiivka
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 03:50 PM
Moscow bans EU politicians from Russia in response to sanctions
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 02:11 PM
Trump moves to dismiss charges accusing him of mishandling documents
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 01:04 PM
Pakistani Islamist parties rally against judge
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 12:50 PM
British woman joins Islamic State, loses appeal for citizenship removal
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 12:24 PM
Hezbollah says it launched two drones toward Kiryat Shmona
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/23/2024 10:52 AM
Hungary will sign defense industry deal with Sweden, PM Orban says
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 09:18 AM
IDF working to arrest wanted persons in Tulkarm, reports of shooting
By AMIR BOHBOT
02/23/2024 05:44 AM
Trump asks to dismiss accusations of mishandling classified documents
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 05:03 AM
US to impose sanctions on over 500 targets in Russia action on Friday
By REUTERS
02/23/2024 12:17 AM
White House says US yet to confirm Iran shipped missiles to Russia
By REUTERS
02/22/2024 09:02 PM