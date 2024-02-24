Jerusalem Post
Ukraine attacks Russian steel plant with drones - Ukrainian source

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 24, 2024 11:01

Ukraine attacked a steel plant belonging to Russia's Novolipetsk RAO with drones overnight in a joint operation by the GUR military intelligence agency and SBU security service, a Ukrainian source said on Saturday.

The source told Reuters the attack had caused a major fire at the plant and staff had been evacuated.

"Raw materials from this enterprise are used to manufacture Russian missiles, artillery, drones. Therefore, it is a legitimate goal for Ukraine," the source said, without specifying the location of the plant.

 

