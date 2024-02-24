US, UK strike Houthi weapons, helicopter in Yemen

The US and UK-led coalition struck sites belonging to the Iran-backed Houthi militia in Sana'a and other Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen on Saturday night.

The strikes targeted eight locations, including underground weapons storage facilities, missile storage facilities, kamikaze drones, air defense systems, radars, and a helicopter, according to US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

The strikes aimed to "further disrupt and degrade the capabilities of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia to conduct their destabilizing and reckless attacks against US and international vessels lawfully transiting the Red Sea, the Bab AI-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden," said Austin.

"The United States will not hesitate to take action, as needed, to defend lives and the free flow of commerce in one of the world's most critical waterways. We will continue to make clear to the Houthis that they will bear the consequences if they do not stop their illegal attacks, which harm Middle Eastern economies, cause environmental damage, and disrupt the delivery of humanitarian aid to Yemen and other countries," added Austin.