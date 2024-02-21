Yemen's Houthis increase attacks on ships, drones in Red Sea

The Iranian-backed Houthis have increased their attacks despite a month of airstrikes against the group by the US and partner countries. Al-Ain media said there were more airstrikes on the night of February 20. However, the Houthis are not deterred.

On February 19, the Iranian-backed Houthis launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles at the Sea Champion, a bulk carrier that was heading for Aden in Yemen.

According to US Central Command, “One of the missiles detonated near the ship, causing minor damage. Nevertheless, her crew proceeded on course to their ultimate destination: delivering grain to Aden, Yemen, for the benefit of the Yemeni people. M/V Sea Champion has delivered humanitarian aid to Yemen 11 times in the past five years.”

In addition, the Houthis downed a US Reaper drone. The US struck a surface-to-air missile launcher. However, the Houthis also attacked other ships on February 19. “A one-way attack (OWA) unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) struck the M/V Navis Fortuna, a Marshall Islands-flagged, US-owned, bulk carrier causing minor damage and no injuries. The ship continued its voyage toward Italy,” Central Command said.

The US and coalition warships shot down another 10 drones. In addition, the warship “USS Laboon identified one anti-ship cruise missile (ASCM) headed in its direction. USS Laboon subsequently shot down the ASCM.”

This week, the Belize-flagged, British-registered cargo vessel Rubymar was also attacked by the Houthis. The crew had to abandon the ship after it was hit by missiles. Houthi supporters hold up their rifles as they take part in a pro-Palestinian protest in Sanaa, Yemen February 18, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/KHALED ABDULLAH)

Houthis appear undeterred by foreign intervention

Clearly, the Houthis are not deterred. On the opposite, they are increasing their attacks. They are even more brazen.

The downing of the drone, the attack on a grain ship, and other attacks all show how they are increasing their willingness to strike anything that they want in the Red Sea. They target ships they think are linked to the US and UK mostly. They appear to let Chinese and Russian ships pass, showing the alliance between Iran and these authoritarian powers. The Houthis have also now used unmanned vessels in their attacks. They are increasing their capabilities amid the war it appears.