Israel airstrike kills two Hezbollah terrorists in Syria - report

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Israel targeted a civilian truck with an airstrike near the Syria-Lebanon border in the early hours of Sunday morning, killing two people, allegedly Hezbollah terrorists, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

The attack took place between Homs province and Rif Dimashq.

Israel has attacked Syrian territory several times since the start of the current war with Hamas. The IDF has bombed weapons depots of the Syrian Army after several missiles were launched toward Israel.

Israel has also reportedly struck at Hezbollah in Syria, where the Iranians coordinate the smuggling of weapons to the terror group. 



