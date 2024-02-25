Labor leader Merav Michaeli announces date for leadership race

Labor MK and party leader Merav Michaeli approved the election schedule for the next leader of the Labor Party on Sunday morning.

Elections for the Labor Party leadership will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

In her statement, Michaeli said, "The State of Israel is in a great crisis, and elections are required, bringing new leadership for our people. The Labor Party has an important role in the rebuilding of the State of Israel and it must get there ready and strong. Therefore, as I promised, we are holding elections for the leadership of the party and I invite everyone who believes in real democracy, equality and hope to join Labor and run."

This is a developing story.