Zelensky says 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed during Russia's invasion

Zelensky told a news conference in Kyiv that he could not disclose the number of wounded because it would help Russian military planning.

By REUTERS
Updated: FEBRUARY 25, 2024 18:12
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a joint press conference with Moldova's President Maia Sandu and President of the European Council Charles Michel, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine November 21, 2023 (photo credit: VALENTYN OGIRENKO/REUTERS)
President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday that 31,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed since Russia's full-scale invasion two years ago, giving the first official figure for more than a year.

Zelensky told a news conference in Kyiv that he could not disclose the number of wounded because it would help Russian military planning.

Denying reports of greater losses

"31,000 Ukrainian troops have been killed in this war. Not 300,000, not 150,000 ... (Russian President Vladimir) Putin is lying there ... But nevertheless, this is a big loss for us."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky visits a position of members of the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces near the frontline town of Bakhmut, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine July 29, 2023. (credit: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)
Ukraine has not put a number to its military losses since the end of 2022, when presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been killed since the invasion on Feb. 24.

Russia does not disclose military losses, which it regards as secret.



