Former Hamas hostage returns to IDF service months after rescue

Corporal Ori Megidish will return to her service in the Intelligence Unit of the IDF after recovering from her kidnapping on October 7 from the Nahal Oz outpost by Hamas terrorists, where she served as an observer. She was rescued in a military operation by the IDF and Shin Bet.

Her decision to return to service in the army stemmed from her "personal desire and from a sense of mission to serve the country."

Megidish was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on October 7 and taken to Gaza, where she was held for three weeks.She was rescued during an IDF operation in Gaza at the end of October.

A subsequent medical examination after she returned to Israel determined that she was healthy.

The #Israeli hostage rescued by the IDF from #Hamas in #Gaza is reunited with her grandmother. May all the remaining Israeli hostages come home soon! pic.twitter.com/0WZvhKkE9z — Michael Freund (@msfreund) October 30, 2023

After her release, prominent Israeli politicians welcomed her successful rescue. "I was moved to see the soldier Ori Megidish return home to her loving family after a daring operation by the IDF and Shin Bet," Israeli President Isaac Herzog wrote on X. "Our security forces operate around the clock in Gaza, in the north, in Judea and Samaria, and everywhere, on land, in the air, and at sea." "Last night, our forces freed Private Ori Megidish from Hamas captivity. Ori was abducted on the dark morning of October 7th," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said. "Welcome back home, Ori. I commend the Shin Bet and the IDF for this significant and emotional achievement, an achievement that reflects our commitment to bringing all the captives home. All of Israel pays tribute to the Shin Bet and the IDF. To the Hamas terrorists and to ISIS, I say - you are monsters. We will continue to pursue you, we will continue to hunt you down. We will strike you until you yield from our grip."