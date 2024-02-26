Jerusalem Post
Israel files report with world court on Gaza measures, Israeli official says

By REUTERS

Israel on Monday filed a report with the International Court of Justice about measures taken to comply with an interim ruling that called on it to prevent Gaza war actions that might amount to genocide, an Israeli official said.

US, Germany were having early discussions about Navalny swap
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 07:18 PM
Iran's uranium stock enriched to 60% shrinks but problems fester
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 06:26 PM
Haniyeh meets with Qatari emir in Doha - Hamas statement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 06:20 PM
Hungarian parliament approves Sweden's NATO accession
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 05:53 PM
Hezbollah official killed in IDF strike in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 05:29 PM
David Edri, husband of 'cookie Rachel', dies age 68
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 04:52 PM
Trump appeals $355 million ruling in NY civil fraud case
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 04:50 PM
Gantz: Within a decade, majority of Israeli youth will serve
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 04:39 PM
15 people injured in bus rollover in Negev - reports
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 04:14 PM
Rubymar owner looking at towing ship to Saudi Arabia- vessel broker
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 04:12 PM
Israeli president Isaac Herzog to vote in Jerusalem for Knesset election
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
02/26/2024 04:01 PM
Israeli delegation heads to Qatar for Hamas hostage deal talks
By REUTERS , TOVAH LAZAROFF
02/26/2024 02:28 PM
Israeli hi-tech exports decreased 7.8% in December 2023
By MAARIV
02/26/2024 01:54 PM
Haifa resident, supporter of Hamas, sentenced to 8 months in prison
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
02/26/2024 01:32 PM
Navalny was close to being freed in a prisoner swap, says ally
By REUTERS
02/26/2024 12:59 PM