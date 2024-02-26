Israel on Monday filed a report with the International Court of Justice about measures taken to comply with an interim ruling that called on it to prevent Gaza war actions that might amount to genocide, an Israeli official said.
Israel files report with world court on Gaza measures, Israeli official says
By REUTERS02/26/2024 07:18 PM
