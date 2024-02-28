Jerusalem Post
Gas prices to rise between Thursday and Friday

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Fuel in Israel is rising by another 13 agorot per liter and will now cost NIS 7.51 for self-fueling. 

This is the third time in a row that the finance ministry has stopped signing the decree that reduces the tax. 

The increase in price will take effect at midnight between Thursday and Friday. 

At the end of December, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich stopped signing the decree that reduced the tax on fuel prices for drivers and returned it to the full level. Smotrich's decision brought an end to the stability in fuel prices in the year and a half preceding the move. 

