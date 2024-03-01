The Hamas delegation met with the Special Envoy of the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov, at the headquarters of the Russian Foreign Ministry on Friday, the terror organization stated on its Telegram channel.
Hamas delegation meets with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
