Senior Hamas official: Information on hostages will remain secret until ceasefire enacted

A senior Hamas official told a Qatari paper that the terrorist group would not be releasing information on the well-being of any of the hostages until a ceasefire is enacted, Ynet reported on Sunday morning.

The official was quoted as having said Hamas "will not provide any details about the abductees it is holding, without significant relief in the suffering of the residents of Gaza and the application of a comprehensive ceasefire."

He added that "Hamas will not make any concessions that the US and Israel want to force on it” and “Everything has a price, and we expressed clear demands.”