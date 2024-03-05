Facebook, Instagram down for tens of thousands worldwide, users report

The Instagram, Facebook, and Facebook Messenger applications appeared to crash on Tuesday afternoon, with users in Israel and worldwide reporting difficulty logging in to Meta's social media websites.

Downdetector.com said that over 300,00 Facebook outages were reported on its website. In addition, over 47,000 outage reports were also issued for Instagram.

"We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now," Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said in a post on X social media.

Meta's status dashboard showed the application programming interface for WhatsApp Business was also facing issues. There were around 200 reports of outages for WhatsApp on Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources, including users.

This is a developing story.