US, UK, France request emergency meeting on Hamas sexual violence

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: MARCH 8, 2024 09:49

At the request of Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, the United States, Britain, and France have submitted an official request to conduct a UN Security Council emergency meeting on Friday morning.

The meeting being requested is to examine the crimes that emerged from the UN report on Hamas's sexual violence on October 7 and the hostage situation in Gaza.

