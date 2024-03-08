US, UK, France request emergency meeting on Hamas sexual violence

At the request of Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, the United States, Britain, and France have submitted an official request to conduct a UN Security Council emergency meeting on Friday morning.
The meeting being requested is to examine the crimes that emerged from the UN report on Hamas's sexual violence on October 7 and the hostage situation in Gaza.
The US, UK, and France back my call for a UN Security Council session on Hamas's sexual violence. On International Women's Day, the @UN and the secretary general @antonioguterres must act, not be silent. Time to declare Hamas a terror group and call for the release of all…— ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) March 8, 2024