Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

US military airlifts embassy personnel from Haiti, bolsters security

By REUTERS

The US military said on Sunday it has carried out an operation in Haiti to airlift non-essential embassy personnel from the country and added US forces bolster embassy security, as Caribbean nation reels under a state of emergency.

The operation was the latest sign of Haiti's troubles as gang violence threatens to bring down the government and has led thousands to flee their homes.

"This airlift of personnel into and out of the embassy is consistent with our standard practice for embassy security augmentation worldwide, and no Haitians were on board the military aircraft," the US military's Southern Command said in a statement.

Haiti entered a state of emergency last Sunday after fighting escalated while Prime Minister Ariel Henry was in Nairobi seeking a deal for the long-delayed UN-backed mission.

Kenya announced last year it would lead the force but months of domestic legal wrangling have effectively placed the mission on hold.

Swiss police search for six missing skiers near Matterhorn
By REUTERS
03/10/2024 02:45 PM
Five Hezbollah terrorists dead, nine wounded after night of airstrikes
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/10/2024 12:29 PM
Car crashed into Buckingham Palace's gates, man incarcerated
By REUTERS
03/10/2024 11:11 AM
Hezbollah announces three members killed in Lebanon
By WALLA!
03/10/2024 08:17 AM
Five killed in strike on village in southern Lebanon - security sources
By REUTERS
03/09/2024 11:42 PM
Students at Brooklyn high school accused of spreading antisemitism
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2024 09:42 PM
28 drones downed over Red Sea by US and coalition forces
By REUTERS
03/09/2024 07:18 PM
Britain shot down two Houthi drones, defense minister states
By REUTERS
03/09/2024 06:26 PM
Haredi draft would prevent IDF service extension, Yair Lapid says
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2024 06:20 PM
Egypt's Abdel Fattah El-Sisi: Gaza reconstruction will cost $90 billion
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2024 06:06 PM
UN Palestinian refugee agency at 'risk of death', UNRWA chief says
By REUTERS
03/09/2024 02:38 PM
Former commissioner Aharonishki: Ben-Gvir a thief
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2024 12:55 PM
IDF troops eliminate over 20 terrorists in Khan Yunis
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/09/2024 10:37 AM
IDF strikes terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip, reports of casualties
By MAARIV ONLINE
03/09/2024 09:09 AM
US Navy shoots down 15 UAVs in Red Sea area, CENTCOM says
By REUTERS
03/09/2024 07:57 AM