Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Jordan says Israel's al-Aqsa mosque restrictions are pushing towards 'explosion'

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 11, 2024 17:26

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Monday restrictions imposed by Israel on Muslim worshippers' access to Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound during the Muslim fasting month was pushing the situation towards an "explosion."

In remarks on state media, Safadi said his country rejected Israel's announced move to limit access to the holy site during Ramadan, citing security needs with war raging in Gaza.

Jordan echoes the Palestinian view that such restrictions were an attack on freedom of worship, he said.



Related Tags
Hamas Headline
Gallant: 'There have been successes in the last few days'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2024 07:12 PM
Trump Requests Trial Delay Amid Presidential Immunity Claim Review
By REUTERS
03/11/2024 06:41 PM
Israel moves 70 orphans from Gaza to the West Bank - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2024 06:12 PM
Johnathan Pollard: 'Seriously considering entering politics'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2024 04:40 PM
Smotrich: 'Chief of Staff must stop round of military appointments'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2024 04:35 PM
Sirens heard in Israel's north and in Eilat
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2024 04:25 PM
Antonio Guterres calls for Gaza and Sudan truce and humanitarian aid
By REUTERS
03/11/2024 03:48 PM
Russia arrests South Korean citizen for spying, TASS says
By REUTERS
03/11/2024 03:36 PM
TikTok a US security threat, says Trump, similar to Facebook -CNBC
By REUTERS
03/11/2024 02:23 PM
Ambrey says it is aware of a missile-related incident west of Hodeidah
By REUTERS
03/11/2024 12:58 PM
Woman possibly murdered in Afula femicide case
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/11/2024 12:53 PM
Dutch election winner Wilders meets Israeli president, pledges support
By REUTERS
03/11/2024 10:11 AM
Taiwan: China tries to 'normalize' military drill near island
By REUTERS
03/11/2024 03:54 AM
NYC man punches Jewish woman in head in random Brooklyn attack
By MICHAEL STARR
03/10/2024 10:35 PM
Protester bites Border Police officer in front of Knesset
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/10/2024 10:18 PM