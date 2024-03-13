Jerusalem Post
Netanyahu to Dutch PM Rutte: Rafah is key to defeat Hamas

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Wednesday with his Dutch counterpart, Mark Rutte, at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem. 

During their meeting, the fourth since the outbreak of the war, they emphasized to the Dutch prime minister that entering Rafah is essential to realizing the goals of the war and that unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state would be considered an achievement by Hamas.

In addition, the parties discussed the issue of humanitarian aid, and Netanyahu called on Rutte to join the maritime corridor initiative and thanked him for freezing aid to UNRWA, He also stressed that Israel is determined to replace the agency in the Gaza Strip without compromising aid.



