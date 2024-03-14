Proposed US TikTok ban on national security concerns 'not fair', China ministry says

A spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry on Thursday said if so-called national security is to be cited to bring down other countries' competitive advantage, that is "no fairness to speak of," remarking on the US passing legislation forcing a TikTok divestiture or ban.

The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill on Wednesday that would give TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance about six months to divest the US assets of the short-video app or face a ban.

"How the US handles the TikTok incident enables the world to see clearly whether US's so-called rules-based order serves the world or itself," said Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry.