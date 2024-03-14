Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Proposed US TikTok ban on national security concerns 'not fair', China ministry says

By REUTERS

A spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry on Thursday said if so-called national security is to be cited to bring down other countries' competitive advantage, that is "no fairness to speak of," remarking on the US passing legislation forcing a TikTok divestiture or ban.

The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill on Wednesday that would give TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance about six months to divest the US assets of the short-video app or face a ban.

"How the US handles the TikTok incident enables the world to see clearly whether US's so-called rules-based order serves the world or itself," said Wang Wenbin, spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry.

Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant says was shelled by Ukraine
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 09:22 AM
Japan high court says not allowing same-sex marriage is unconstitutional
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 08:43 AM
Defense Ministry to conduct controlled explosion of Golan Heights mines
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/14/2024 08:23 AM
IAEA's Grossi discussed Iran's nuclear program with Putin - TASS
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 08:06 AM
US military says destroyed 4 unmanned aerial systems in Houthi Yemen
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 04:49 AM
US asks Panama to strip flags from sanctioned Iranian ships
By REUTERS
03/14/2024 12:31 AM
IDF attacks Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2024 10:52 PM
Protesters for Gaza ceasefire block terminal at San Francisco airport
By REUTERS
03/13/2024 10:24 PM
Gazans loot aid trucks that entered Gaza through new Israeli crossing
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2024 10:12 PM
US to meet with Panama in crackdown on Iran sanction-evading ships
By REUTERS
03/13/2024 08:36 PM
Austria expels two Russian diplomats from bilateral embassy
By REUTERS
03/13/2024 08:20 PM
Dutch politician Geert Wilders ready to forego prime minister job
By REUTERS
03/13/2024 07:11 PM
German Chancellor Scholz to make second Israel since beginning of war
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2024 07:05 PM
Israeli government to shut down Intel Ministry, Gamliel to switch office
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/13/2024 05:08 PM
UK will change law to ban foreign states from owning newspapers
By REUTERS
03/13/2024 04:52 PM