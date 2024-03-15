UKMTO reports incident west of Yemen's al Hudaydah

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) organization said on Friday it had received a report of an incident 76 nautical miles west of Yemen's al Hudaydah.

Earlier, the US military said on Thursday that Houthis fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles from Yemen toward the Gulf of Aden and two missiles toward the Red Sea, but there were no injuries or damage reported to US or coalition ships.

The US military's Central Command said it destroyed nine anti-ship missiles and two drones in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen.