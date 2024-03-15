Jerusalem Post
Egypt is seeking to reach ceasefire in Gaza, president Sisi says

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 15, 2024 10:53

Egypt is seeking to reach a deal for a ceasefire in Gaza, increase entry of aid, and allow displaced people in the south of the enclave to move to the north, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Friday.

Sisi also warned against the danger of an Israeli incursion into the city of Rafah, where an estimated 1.5 million people have sought shelter next to Gaza's border with Egypt.

Aid officials have warned of looming famine in the coastal enclave.

"We are talking about reaching a ceasefire in Gaza, meaning a truce, providing the largest quantity of aid," Sisi said in a message recorded during a visit to a military academy.

This would include "curbing the impact of this famine on people and also allowing the people in the center and the south to move towards the north, with a very strong warning against incursion into Rafah," he said.

"We warned of what is happening, that aid not entering would lead to famine," Sisi said.

