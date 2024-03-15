Jerusalem Post
Ambrey says vessel was reportedly targeted northwest of Yemen's Hodeidah

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 15, 2024 22:54

British maritime security firm Ambrey and the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported on Friday an incident near Yemen's Hodeidah where the Iran-aligned Houthis continue to attack shipping lanes in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war.

The crew was reported safe, Ambrey said.

Ambrey reported in an advisory note that a vessel was targeted approximately 80 nautical miles northwest of Hodeidah while UKMTO said an incident 65 nautical miles west of Hodeidah.

It was unclear if Ambrey and UKMTO were reporting the same incident.

Months of Houthi attacks in the Red Sea have disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to re-route to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa, and stoked fears that the Israel-Hamas war could spread to destabilise the wider Middle East.

The U.S. and Britain have carried out strikes against Houthi targets in response to the attacks on shipping.



