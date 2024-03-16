Israeli who joined Hamas: Security detainee found pronounced dead hospital

Juma Ibrahim Abu Ganima, a security detainee from the city of Beersheba, died early Saturday morning in the hospital after being found unconscious in his cell, according to Israeli media.

Abu Ganima was a security detainee in the Eshel prison until the end of court proceedings, following accusations of aiding the enemy in the war and membership in a terrorist organization.

He was arrested in December 2023 by the security forces, and last Monday, he was transferred to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead tonight.

In December 2023, Abu Ganima, an Israeli citizen resident of the Negev, was arrested by IDF forces while trying to enter Israel from the Gaza Strip.

Upon his arrest, he was transferred to the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) for investigation.

Abu Ganima defected to Hamas in 2016

The indictment filed against him said that in 2016, Abu Ganima crossed the border into the Gaza Strip, where he met Hamas operatives and told them that he was interested in enlisting in the military wing of Hamas and becoming a martyr.

The Hamas operatives took Abu Ghanima for questioning, where he gave details, among other things, about the locations of IDF bases in the south.

After about 3 months in which he stayed in the homes of Hamas operatives, Abu Ghanima joined basic military training. Later,

Abu Ghanima was sent to advanced training together with Nukhba terrorists; there, he also underwent training for attacking a city and occupying a military post.

During his stay in Gaza, Abu Ganima observed Israeli territory and met with Hamas operatives in order to help them in their war against Israel.

Additionally, Abu Ganima accepted various offers to carry out terrorist activities, which included carrying out a shooting attack on Israeli territory against soldiers, returning to Israel, and being drafted into the IDF in order to pass information to Hamas and recruit additional operatives.

He also agreed to a proposal to join a criminal organization in Israel in order to promote terrorist activity.

Hamas imprisoned Abu Ganima in 2021 for two years for "not complying with the restrictions imposed on him."

Following IDF bombings on October 7 near the prison where he was held, all the prisoners were released. After three days in Gaza, Abu Ganima tried to return to Israel and was arrested by the security forces.

Abu Ganima was charged with conspiring to aid the enemy during the war inside Israel, aiding the enemy in the war, providing information to the enemy with the intention of harming the security of the state, membership in a terrorist organization, training for terrorist purposes, operating with a weapon for terrorist purposes and leaving illegally.

On Monday, March 12, he was found unconscious in his cell at Eshel prison. Early Saturday morning, he was pronounced dead at the hospital.