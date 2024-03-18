Jerusalem Post
EU's Borrell hopes for approval of Ukraine military assistance fund at summit

By REUTERS

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he hoped that European Union member states would on Monday approve a 5 billion euros ($5.45 billion) military assistance aid package for Ukraine at a European summit.

"It has been discussed for weeks, I hope that today the ministers will definitely approve that in order to increase our military support to Ukraine," he said before a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

Last week, EU countries had agreed to provide 5 billion euros for military aid to Ukraine as part of a revamp of an EU-run assistance fund, handing Kyiv a timely boost as its forces struggle against Russia's invasion.

Trump 2024 campaign might tap Paul Manafort - Washington Post
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 11:28 AM
Israel is provoking famine in Gaza, EU's Borrell says
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 11:09 AM
Israel to offer six-week Gaza truce for 40 hostages in Qatar talks
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 10:27 AM
IDF fighter jets target Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 10:16 AM
Pakistani airstrike killed eight, Taliban says
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 09:14 AM
Suspected arson at a synagogue in Kfar Saba
By WALLA!
03/18/2024 08:58 AM
Nine arrested in operation against crime carried out in Ramle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 08:45 AM
Kim Jong Un congratulates Vladimir Putin on re-election
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 07:33 AM
Suspicious aerial object falls north of Eilat - IDF
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/18/2024 02:05 AM
North Korea fired what could be a ballistic missile – Japan Coast Guard
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 12:59 AM
Jordanian army says detected suspicious aerial movements near Syria
By REUTERS
03/18/2024 12:16 AM
Putin says Navalny-inspired election protest against him 'had no effect'
By REUTERS
03/17/2024 11:29 PM
Hamas leader Haniyeh meets with Chinese diplomats in Qatar
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2024 11:10 PM
Former MK Izhar Shay wants to exchange terrorists for hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/17/2024 10:05 PM
Ambrey says has report of hijacked Yemeni fishing vessel in Gulf of Aden
By REUTERS
03/17/2024 08:33 PM