Palestinian unemployment rate seen spiking to over 50% amid Gaza war, ILO says

The Israel-Palestinian conflict is seen pushing the rate of Palestinian unemployment in Gaza and the West Bank to above 50%, the International Labour Organization said on Monday.

Already more than half a million jobs have been lost since October 7, the new report showed. If the Israel-Hamas war continues until the end of March, then the unemployment rate will soar to 57%, it said.

ILO Regional Director for Arab States Ruba Jaradat said that the destruction of infrastructure and schools, hospitals and business in Gaza had "decimated entire economic sectors and paralyzed labor market activity, with untold repercussions on the lives and livelihoods of Palestinians for generations to come."

PALESTINIAN LABORERS head to work in Israel through a checkpoint near Hebron, in May 2021. West Bank workers have not been allowed into Israel for work since Hamas's attack on October 7. (credit: MUSSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)

Palestinian day workers shut out since October 7

In Gaza, some 200,000 jobs have been lost, accounting for about two-thirds of total employment in the enclave.

In the West Bank, the report described "near lockdown" conditions with more than 650 permanent and temporary checkpoints across the territory having significant negative effects on the economy. More than 300,000 jobs, or about a third of total employment, have already been lost there, it said.