Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Russian missile strikes damage power supply in Ukraine's Kharkiv

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 22, 2024 05:57

About 15 blasts were heard in Ukraine's Kharkiv on Friday morning, mayor Ihor Terekhov said, and Russian missile strikes appeared to be targeting the city's power supply, causing partial blackouts.

Terekhov did not report any casualties.

In central Ukraine, Kryvyi Rih mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said blasts were heard in the city, but provided no details. The administration of the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia also reported eight missile strikes.

According to Ukrainian officials, several Russian missiles were still moving towards targets in Ukraine.

Australia, Britain warn of Rafah operation's potential consequences
By REUTERS
03/22/2024 07:57 AM
US urges Ukraine: stop hitting Russian energy infrastructure - FT
By REUTERS
03/22/2024 07:27 AM
Russia, Ukraine believe crisis will be solved through peace talks
By REUTERS
03/22/2024 04:41 AM
Meta's Instagram down for thousands, Downdetector shows
By REUTERS
03/22/2024 02:50 AM
US military says it destroyed ballistic missiles launched by Houthis
By REUTERS
03/22/2024 02:09 AM
EU leaders call for immediate pause leading to ceasefire in Gaza
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 10:25 PM
US to bring Gaza ceasefire resolution to UN on Friday
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 09:56 PM
Protesters demonstrate outside Netanyahu's house in Caesarea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2024 09:44 PM
Ben-Gvir demands answers on reports of Israel-Fatah meeting
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2024 09:43 PM
Israel Police, Shin Bet foil suicide terror attack in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2024 09:13 PM
US Antony Blinken strives for Gaza Ceasefire
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 08:46 PM
Daniel Hagari: IDF arrested senior Hamas officials in Shifa operation
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2024 08:46 PM
Deadly suicide bombing hits Kandahar bank
By REUTERS
03/21/2024 07:57 PM
Son of Israeli Eurovision stars Orna and Moshe Datz dies from epilepsy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/21/2024 07:24 PM
'Houthis have not provided one loaf of bread to Gaza' - CENTCOM chief
By HANNAH SARISOHN
03/21/2024 07:13 PM