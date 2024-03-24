Two Palestinians arrested for throwing nailed-filled molotov cocktails in Beit Hanina

Police arrested two Palestinians on suspicion of throwing Molotov cocktails filled with nails at houses in the Beit Hanina neighborhood of Jerusalem, the police said on Sunday.
Last month, there was a report of several fires that had caused damage near houses in Beit Hanina.
No casualties were reported in the incident.
Police officers began investigations and found the suspects.
According to the police, the acts were committed on a nationalistic basis.
Molotov cocktails thrown at houses in Beit Hanina. March 23, 2024. (Credit: Police Spokesperson's Unit).