Residential building damaged amid several explosions heard in Kyiv

A three-story building in central Kyiv was badly damaged in a Russian missile attack on Monday morning that saw missile debris fall in three other districts of the city, officials said.

A string of explosions rang across the Ukrainian capital, and a Reuters reporter saw a column of smoke rising east of the city.

"In the (central) Pechersk district, a multi-story non-residential building was damaged," the city's military administration wrote on Telegram messenger. In an earlier statement, it had described the building as residential.

Two people were injured, debris also fell in the Solomyansky, Holosiyvsky, Dnipro districts

Two people were hurt, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

The administration said debris also came down in the Solomyansky, Holosiyvsky, and Dnipro districts.

U.S. ambassador to Kyiv, Bridget Brink, said Russia had used hypersonic missiles to attack the Ukrainian capital.

Local residents leave at a site of a residential building damaged during a Russian missile attack, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 21, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi)

"Over the last five days, Russia has launched hundreds of missiles and drones against a sovereign country," she said.

Ukraine's air force had warned in a Telegram message moments before the explosions that a missile was flying toward the city.

"Explosions in the capital. Urgently to the shelter!" Kyiv city mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on the Telegram messenger.

Russia has dramatically stepped up its missile strikes on Ukraine in recent days.