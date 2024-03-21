Jerusalem Post
Russia launches missile attack on Kyiv, 10 injured

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 21, 2024 08:05

Russia launched a ballistic and cruise missile attack on Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, early on Thursday, injuring at least 10 people and damaging residential buildings and industrial facilities, city officials said, although air defenses downed all the missiles.

Air alerts lasted for nearly three hours. An 11-year-old girl was among the two people taken to hospital, city officials said. Klitschko said missile debris hit several residential buildings, industrial sites, and a kindergarten across the city.

Residents of a multi-story building in the central district of Shevchenkivskyi were evacuated after one of the apartments caught fire. The attack also shattered windows in several houses nearby, and set private cars ablaze, an official said.

 

