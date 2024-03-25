Hamas said on Monday it has informed mediators that the group will stick to its original position on reaching a comprehensive ceasefire, which includes the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, a return of displaced Palestinians and a 'real' exchange of prisoners.
Hamas tells mediators it will stick to original position on ceasefire
