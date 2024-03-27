Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

At least eight killed in Israeli strikes on south Lebanon

By REUTERS
Updated: MARCH 27, 2024 21:08

At least eight people, including Hezbollah terrorists, have been killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, security sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Five were killed in a strike on the border village of Tair Harfa and a strike shortly afterward that hit a restaurant in the border town of Naqura killed at least another three people, the security sources and official Lebanese media said.

Iran-backed Hezbollah said it had launched dozens of rockets over the border at Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel early on Wednesday in response to deadly Israeli air strikes on the village of Hebbariyeh in southern Lebanon a day earlier.

Those airstrikes near two towns in northeast Lebanon killed three Hezbollah militants, the heavily armed Shi'ite Muslim group said.

IDF official: 'We are at war in the North, not just with Hezbollah'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 08:10 PM
State Dept says US does not believe hostage negotiations are over
By HANNAH SARISOHN
03/27/2024 07:09 PM
IDF aircraft strikes terrorist who launched rocket onto Gaza border area
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 06:57 PM
Turkish relief group to send aid 'flotilla' to Gaza
By REUTERS
03/27/2024 06:55 PM
IDF Givati fighter killed in southern Gaza battle
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 06:43 PM
Israel advances bill to close hostile broadcasters, including Al Jazeera
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 06:12 PM
Economy Nobel Prize winner Daniel Kahneman dies age 90
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 05:51 PM
Israel's war cabinet to meet later tonight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 05:02 PM
IDF kills terrorist who planned infiltration into Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 04:55 PM
US, UK place new sanctions on Hamas-related groups
By HANNAH SARISOHN
03/27/2024 04:50 PM
One killed in Russian attack on Ukraine's Kharkiv, mayor says
By REUTERS
03/27/2024 04:30 PM
IDF detects Hezbollah aircraft in Israel's North, incident investigated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 03:27 PM
Iraqi state media reports 5-year gas supply deal with Iran
By REUTERS
03/27/2024 03:23 PM
Opposition head Yair Lapid becomes a grandfather at 60
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
03/27/2024 03:18 PM
Russia detains members of banned religious organization
By REUTERS
03/27/2024 02:23 PM