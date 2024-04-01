Jerusalem Post
IDF jets strike Hezbollah terror targets in Lebanon

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Air force jets struck a Hezbollah military structure in the Hanin region of southern Lebanon, the IDF said on Monday.

The IAF also attacked a building where weapons were stored alongside other terrorist targets in the areas of Jebel Hammis and Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.

In addition, the military said that in response to several launches that crossed from Lebanese territory into Mount Dov and Manara earlier on Monday, forces fired at the sources of the launch. 

IDF strikes terror targets in Lebanon. April 1, 2024. (Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit).


