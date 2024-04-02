Jerusalem Post
BREAKING NEWS

US-Israel talks on Rafah operation: common goals and concerns

By WALLA!

The White House announced on Tuesday that National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and Foreign Minister Antony Blinken held a virtual meeting with Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi, and discussed the issue of the Rafah operation.

They agreed that Israel and the US have a common goal of defeating Hamas in Rafah. The American side emphasized its concern about the courses of action that Israel is considering regarding Rafah.

The Israeli side agreed to consider the American concerns and hold follow-up meetings on the issue between the parties. The next meeting will take place face-to-face as early as next week.

This is a developing story. 

